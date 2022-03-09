At the start of the year, the average price of gasoline in Wyoming was roughly $3.20. As of Tuesday, it was nearly $3.90, according to gasbuddy.com.
In Cody, which generally has higher than average prices in the state, the cost of basic unleaded is around $4.06.
In Powell, many stations are charging $3.89-$3.91.
The national average is $4.29. The recent spike comes as Congress first considered and then President Joe Biden announced Russian oil exports would be banned in response to its invasion of Ukraine.
Meanwhile, gas prices had already been on a much slower but steady rise since the fall of 2020, when a lack of demand due to the pandemic had prices down at roughly $2.10 for the statewide average.
Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, praised the decision to restrict Russian oil imports, although he also said previously that Biden’s earlier energy policies had only served to make the U.S. less energy independent than it was under former President Donald Trump.
“President Biden is finally doing what members of Congress have been pushing for all along,” Barrasso. said “His decision to ban Russian oil is a much-needed step to kill (President Vladimir) Putin’s cash cow. We should not replace Russian oil with oil from dictators in Iran and Venezuela. The president must end his war on American energy.
