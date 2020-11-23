New enrollees planning to take courses at Northwest College during spring 2021, or former students who are planning to reenroll after taking a break, now have additional opportunities to fund their semester through scholarships.
The application, which is open to both former and prospective students, is now available at nwc.edu/scholarships/.
Applicants are encouraged to apply early in order to be considered for the most opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.