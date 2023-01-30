The Wyoming Supreme Court has reinstated former Park County Deputy Prosecutor and state Legislator Samuel P. Krone to the practice of law following his disbarment in 2016 after he pleaded guilty to stealing over $9,600 from the Park County Bar Association during his tenure as its treasurer.
The Supreme Court issued the order reinstating Krone to the practice of law on Jan. 17.
According to Wyoming Supreme Court documents, once reinstated, Krone wrote he intends to work as a solo practitioner representing patients in Title 25 proceedings, doing pro bono work and helping indigent clients.
Title 25 proceedings in Wyoming involve the process by which police legally detain a mentally ill person who is thought to be a danger to themselves or others, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s website.
Krone also outlined his plans to have his law office’s financial management system “beyond reproach,” the Supreme Court documents said.
Those plans include having his wife, who has an accounting degree, oversee the financial side of the firm, and to have a CPA provide additional oversight, court documents said.
“If granted the privilege of practicing law again, [the] respondent intends to focus his efforts on why he wanted to be an attorney in the first place, helping people,” the court documents said. “He intends for his practice to focus on the indigent, underrepresented and youth. He also intends to continue to help those who cannot afford legal services.”
According to the court documents, Krone has been offered a job with the Public Defender’s Office, which he also plans to accept, once reinstated.
“[The] respondent believes if he is reinstated, he could help people in adverse situations [and] believes that he still has much to offer the legal system, if given the opportunity,” the court documents said.
During his trial in 2017, Krone was sentenced to a 15-day jail term to be served at his discretion, 20 days of house arrest, three years of probation and 240 hours of community service as well as the requirement he pay back the funds he stole from the bar association, according to previous reporting by the Enterprise.
Before pleading guilty to larceny, Krone had been a deputy with the Park County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office from 2003 until 2016, at which time he was charged with seven counts of felonies and misdemeanors for stealing bar association dues between 2011 and 2013, according to Supreme Court documents.
Since his disbarment in 2016, Krone has worked as a desk clerk for the Cody Motor Lodge and was a caregiver to his mother from 2017 to 2018.
He then worked at Chrysalis Treatment Center in Powell, a treatment facility for teens with drug and alcohol problems.
Since 2019, Krone has been employed by Magellan Health of Wyoming as a family care coordinator, case manager and family support partner in a program that offers support to families that have “complex behavioral health conditions,” Supreme Court documents said.
In the order reinstating Krone’s license, the Supreme Court said Krone had complied with all “legal education requirements during the disciplinary period,” had paid all restitution ordered by the court and had complied with all requirements of the court’s order of disbarment.
The Supreme Court also said Krone had met all of the requirements of the Wyoming State Bar Board of Professional Responsibility for reinstatement, including his having been rehabilitated, complying with disciplinary orders, being found fit to practice law and not engaging in unauthorized practices of law, court documents said.
“The panel notes that nearly ten years have passed since [Krone] committed the acts that led to his criminal prosecution and there have been no similar instances of dishonest, fraudulent or otherwise criminal conduct in the years since,” the Supreme Court wrote.
In his application for reinstatement, Krone wrote, “I have learned from my mistakes, will not repeat those mistakes and have a renewed sense of purpose to do good work. I have often reflected over the last years [on] how I could improve if given another chance.”
Krone was officially reinstated to the practice of law Jan. 25.
Sam's a good man. He will serve his clients well.
