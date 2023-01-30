The Wyoming Supreme Court has reinstated former Park County Deputy Prosecutor and state Legislator Samuel P. Krone to the practice of law following his disbarment in 2016 after he pleaded guilty to stealing over $9,600 from the Park County Bar Association during his tenure as its treasurer.

(1) comment

Matt Winslow

Sam’s a good man. He will serve his clients well.

Report Add Reply

