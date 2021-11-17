The Bureau of Land Management Cody Field Office announced that access to Carter Mountain will remain open through December 21 to align with hunting season dates in the Carter Mountain Hunter Management Area.
Carter Mountain’s annual seasonal closure to all motorized travel usually begins on Nov. 15. This year, however, in coordination with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, the area will remain open through Dec. 21, depending on snow and road conditions.
Following the closure on Dec. 22, the area will remain open to foot and horseback travel. The motorized travel closure is generally lifted on or near June 15 each year. This annual seasonal closure is intended to limit disturbance to wildlife and big game in crucial winter ranges.
Signs and maps are posted at key locations to assist the public. For more information, please contact the Cody Field Office at (307) 578-5900.
