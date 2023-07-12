Park County received a big thumbs up from the Federal Emergency Management Agency after last month’s multi-agency active shooter and hazmat training at Northwest College in Powell.
“FEMA’s Region 8 planning and exercise team came up to observe our training exercise, and they said it was one of the most realistic training events they’d seen,” Park County Homeland Security Director Jeff Martin told the county commissioners during their July 5 meeting.
Martin presented an update on the Vigilant Guard Training that had occurred on June 13. The event brought together several state, local and federal agencies, including Cody Regional Health, Powell Valley Healthcare, Cody Police Department, Park County Sheriff’s Office, EMS and paramedics, and Wyoming National Guard.
“We had planned for a number of contingencies in case things didn’t go the way we anticipated, and we didn’t have to execute any of them,” Martin said. “I think that’s the first time that I can think of ... where we didn’t have to execute a contingency because something didn’t go right.”
Martin told the commissioners the training was “really, really realistic” and a once-in-a-lifetime type of opportunity.
“We may never see that again,” he said. “Looking back, we may not be able to do something of this size probably ever again.”
Several law enforcement officers were able to run through the scenario multiple times, Martin added.
“We were able to add more and more ‘victims.’ We were able to get our EMS in there and integrate them,” he added. “The goal was that meshing point between law enforcement and EMS, and making sure they understood who’s doing what and what’s expected of them.”
Martin thanked the Wyoming National Guard for preparing the “victims.”
“Somebody actually called in a report of a real life victim because the victims were made up so good,” he said.
In reviewing the feedback from participants, Martin said it had been positive overall.
“We had a lot of comments that it was chaotic,” he said. “But that was kind of the point, to make it chaotic so that if something like this does happen, we’ve seen it before.”
Martin gave credit to the responders on the ground.
“If there was anything that was lacking, it would be on the planning side and that falls on my shoulders,” he said. “The response on the ground was tremendous.”
Martin said the event did, however, suggest the need for county ID cards.
“We had people showing up who wanted to be a part of the training and didn’t have the proper credentials,” he said. “Maybe we can work towards ... all county employees having the same type of card that can be identifiable wherever they’re at.”
Commissioners’ chair Dossie Overfield agreed county ID cards were “an important thing.”
Despite the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) spreading the word about the event in Powell, commissioner Scott Steward suggested it could have been done sooner.
He said there was one complaint about the noise from the two Black Hawks that participated in the training.
“He didn’t think it was as much advance notice since he lives two miles away,” Steward said. “It’s nice to know that CERT was out but with something that big, we could have advertised it sooner.”
Martin said “we didn’t want to make it so far out that people forgot about it” but added “we’ll be better about making sure people know” next time.
