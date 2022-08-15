The City of Cody will be implementing a storm drainage utility fee for residential and commercial utility accounts, which will show up on September utility bills.
Residential accounts will be charged a $5 monthly storm drainage utility fee while commercial accounts will be charged a fee based on the area, the size and the development that’s existing on the commercial account.
These new charges are part of three storm drainage utility resolutions that the city council has been considering since 2020, when the Wyoming Legislature authorized the formation of storm drainage utilities.
“There were proposals to give cities and other municipal organizations the ability to create and manage storm drainage utilities in the same manner that they are able to manage water and sanitary sewer service utilities,” said Phillip Bowman, city public works director. “That was the initial action by the state legislature that allowed us as a city to create a storm drainage utility.”
Until now, Cody citizens have not been charged a storm drainage utility fee on their utility bills.
“[But] if a person or company has an existing utility account with the City of Cody, they will start to see those charges for storm drainage on those utility accounts in September,” Bowman said.
In the past, storm drainage maintenance and improvements were handled by the city’s street division, which was fully funded by the general fund.
“There’s a lot of competing city functions for those general fund dollars,” Bowman said. “[But] by creating a utility fund and having a revenue based on user fees for that utility, we’ll now be able to create a dedicated funding stream for storm drainage maintenance, operations and capital improvements.”
One of the first things the city plans on doing with the revenue generated from the storm drainage utility fund is performing a storm drainage master plan, which will identify any areas of drainage deficiencies throughout Cody.
“And then the revenue will be prioritized toward capital investments that are needed to improve those areas and make those upgrades,” Bowman said.
The account will also provide funding for other areas of the storm drainage system, including general administration and management, annual capital projects, and operations, repairs and maintenance, according to an April 26 presentation given to the city council by Bowman.
The first 12 to 18 months of operation of the storm drainage utility fund will be focused on the master plan because the last time a storm drainage master plan was completed in Cody was in 2002, Bowman said.
“So, it is 20 years old, and significantly out of date, given new developments and the amount of growth that’s occurred in the city,” he said.
Bowman understands there may be pushback from the public regarding this additional utility charge.
“We certainly respect that this is an added utility cost for our customers ... [and] that folks will have concerns about additional utility charges,” he said. “[But] the fact of the matter is that the city has underfunded storm drainage improvements for a number of years, and this is an opportunity for us to continue maintenance and upgrade of our system.”
Bowman said the last time a storm drainage upgrade project occurred in Cody was around 2010.
“We simply don’t have funding dedicated to storm drainage improvements,” he said. “So we’re really working hard to create a dedicated funding stream to address storm drainage in the city, and this [utility fund] is the means by which we can do that now.”
There are factors that could cause the storm drainage utility charge for residential and commercial accounts to change, especially after the completion of the storm drainage master plan.
“When that full storm drainage master plan and rate study are completed, there will likely be some adjustments” Bowman said. “[And] I do anticipate that there’ll be some adjustments to both the base fee [for residential accounts] and those factors applied to the commercial accounts.”
Bowman anticipates revenue from the city’s approximately 4,500 residential and 750 commercial utility accounts.
“The projected revenue that was cited in the approved fiscal year 2023 budget was $483,000,” he said.
“We’ve spent a lot of time getting to this point — working with the our city attorney and working with the city council through multiple work sessions over the past year and a half,” Bowman added. “This is the culmination of a lot of effort and a lot of coordination.”
The storm drainage utility resolutions, which create the storm drainage utility, utility charges, and allowed discharges and enforcements respectively, will undergo a third reading at the Aug. 16 city council meeting at 7 p.m. There will be a public comment’ period during the meeting.
