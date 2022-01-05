Raw and treated water users in Cody will notice a roughly 8% increase in their bills going forward as part of a plan to gain more revenue to pay for upgrades identified in the new water master plan.
Tuesday night city council members approved on third and final reading a change to the rates, which city public works director Phillip Bowman said should provide the city the necessary funds to improve the raw and treated water systems.
“This is aligned with the recommendation for revenue needs in the water master plan adopted by council,” he said on final approval.
It means some increased rates for city water customers.
The city adopted a new City of Cody Water Master Plan on Nov. 16. A component of the plan was a revenue-needs analysis that identified the amount of funding needed for the 20-year planning horizon to complete the recommended Capital Improvement Program projects for the treated water and raw water systems.
In general, the Water Master Plan identified the need to increase the Water Enterprise Fund revenues by approximately 8% per year for the next seven to nine years.
City council members asked for a specific comparison of the city’s new charges for treated water compared with other communities in the state, and in many cases Bowman displayed that the new rate brings Cody more in line with other cities.
For instance, the monthly bill for treated water in a standard residential home using an average of 5,000 gallons is rising to $39.10 from $37. That’s more than $10 less than Powell ($49.29) and lower than Thermopolis ($42.30) and Lander ($41.13), but higher than Worland ($35.98) and Riverton ($34.76). Many larger cities’ charges are lower still due to being in full control of their water systems as opposed to Cody, which gets its water from the Shoshone Municipal Pipeline.
“We do fit in nicely with communities in our area,” Bowman said.
Charges and rates being increased include:
• Treated Water – City Base Rate increased to $14.05 per month for a ¾-inch service, and subsequent larger meter sizes based on the existing “multiplier” scale (previously $13.00 per month for a ¾-inch service, an 8.1% increase)
• Treated Water – Usage Charge increased to $2.81 per 1,000 gallons (previously $2.60 per 1,000 gallons, an 8.1% increase)
• Treated Water – Water Crane and Fire Hydrant Meter sales increased to $7.80 per 1,000 gallons (previously $7.22 per 1,000 gallons, an 8.0% increase)
• Raw Water – Annual Fee and Monthly Installments increased to $136.00 per year and $11.33 per month for a ¾-inch service, and subsequent larger meter sizes based on the existing “multiplier” scale (previously $126.00 per year and $10.50 per month for a ¾-inch service, a 7.9% increase)
• Raw Water – Annual Fee and Monthly Installments for townhouse units increased to $68 per year and $5.67 per month (previously $63 per year and $5.25 per month, a 7.9% increase)
• Connection and reconnection charge increased to $35.00 (previously $25 – not associated with rate increase)
The Water Enterprise Fund is projected to collect approximately $3.35 million in “Charges for Utility Services” based on the approved FY 2022 Budget. With the proposed 8% rate increase taking effect at the mid-point of the fiscal year on Jan. 1, it is projected that approximately $135,000 of additional revenue will be collected in the remainder of FY 2022 and approximately $270,000 of additional revenue will be collected for the full fiscal year of FY 2023 and beyond.
