Park County’s first criminal jury trial in more than two years has not been lacking in fireworks.
The first day of arguments in the State’s case against Chelsea Velker, 34, and Travis Dawe, 40, on Tuesday finished with defense attorneys for both clients asking for a mistrial to be declared in the case.
Tim Blatt, public defender attorney for Velker, argued Park County Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield tainted the jury by bringing up information against Dawe and Velker relating to a different case that was not allowed to be discussed in any manner during the trial. Blatt raised his objection while Hatfield was questioning Dawe on the witness stand.
Hatfield argued the prosecution “opened the door” to his line of questioning because of a question Blatt had earlier asked Velker. Hatfield said he had evidence available that he could use to refute and prove Dawe was lying on the stand to “exculpate” Velker. If found to be true, Dawe’s witness testimony could be impeached.
Velker and Dawe are each facing charges in Park County for allowing a child in the presence of meth, a felony carrying up to five years in prison and $5,000 in fines.
These charges were originally brought against Velker and Dawe back in January, but they were temporarily dismissed because Cody Police Detective Scott Burlingame was unable to make it to their preliminary hearing.
The charges were refiled against the couple around two weeks later.
This is the first criminal jury trial to occur in Park County since the prosecution of Dennis Klingbeil in August 2019, who was found guilty for first degree murder.
In January, Cody Police performed a stakeout at their house on Goodturn Drive after doing previous surveillance there. That morning, Cody Police said they witnessed Velker leaving the home with an 8-year-old child. About 20 minutes later police entered the home and found meth and other drug paraphernalia laid out on the couple’s bed.
Hot Springs County Judge Bobbi Overfield is hearing the case because it was determined Park County District Court Judge Bill Simpson had a conflict of interest in the case.
Velker and Dawe have been in custody since mid-February. Velker has a prior felony for forgery and burglary on her record.
The case will resume at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, when Overfield said she will make a ruling on the mistrial request.
