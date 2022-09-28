As a trustee on the Northwest College board for the better part of two decades, John Housel has long believed in the importance of higher education.
That passion deepens with every passing year, he said.
“I have a strong belief that higher education not only enhances the lives of our younger generation who attend college, but also is essential to make our world a better place,” Housel said.
After four terms and 16 years on the college board, he’s pursuing a fifth term on the college board. Housel — a local lawyer primarily focused on trusts and estate planning — said he will continue fighting for Cody students while on the board by advocating for a larger college presence in the community and working to increase the enrollment of Cody–based students.
“I have long advocated for a more visible presence of Northwest College in Cody, and I would like to increase the number of full-time Northwest College students from Cody,” Housel said. “Northwest College is as much a part of the Cody community as the Powell community. I think Northwest College is too often overlooked by high school seniors in Cody.
“In fact, Northwest College has many attributes, including low student-to-faculty ratios and many faculty members who are passionate about student success.”
The board is currently overseeing the creation of a new student center at the college, something Housel said he believes “will enhance the experience of all Northwest College students, and attract more students to the college.”
Housel said he is passionate about increasing enrollment and revenue at the college, and has had years of experience with the college’s finances and operations. He is actively engaged in board discussions and comes to each meeting prepared, he said.
The longtime trustee hopes his tenure on the college board has encouraged Cody residents to get more involved with Northwest College themselves.
“I encourage our fine citizens in the Cody area to pay closer attention to Northwest College,” Housel said. “It is a marvelous institution that not only enhances the lives of its students, but provides many cultural opportunities and spectator sports for the citizens of Park County.”
The Northwest College board is divided into Subdistrict A — representing the city of Powell — and Subdistrict B, representing the city of Cody. Housel is currently the only resident running for the open Subdistrict B seat on the Northwest College board. Richard B. Jones also filed, but withdrew from the race on Sept. 6. Five Powell residents have filed for two open seats in Subdistrict A.
Park County residents can cast their vote for college district candidates on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Absentee voting for the general election began Friday, Sept. 23.
