Above all else, people in Park County are concerned about growth. What they want is to see it be slow, managed and sustainable.
That was the No. 1 issue raised by the 704 people who responded to Park County’s recent Land Use Plan survey.
Darcie White with Clarion, the company preparing the county plan, said Tuesday at a county commissioner’s meeting it was a good response considering the population of Park County, with responses balanced between age groups — roughly half over 55 and half under — and coming from all 12 districts.
“This is a really important body of feedback, but it’s definitely not the only chance people have to weigh in,” she said. “Overall, we’re pleased with the representation.”
White said the next chance for people to give input would be in public meetings in Cody, Powell and Meeteetse on June 20-22.
Because the first survey closed in April, White said she was not surprised the majority of respondents were full-time residents. Of those, it was divided between Park County natives and residents who moved from other areas of Wyoming and other neighboring states. A smaller number of respondents came from county residents who had moved from the West Coast, Midwest, Southeast and Northeast.
Along with concerns about growth, White said there was a strong focus on wanting to protect the values, small-town feel and rural lands, agricultural areas and open spaces that people currently enjoy.
A lower priority was ensuring access to preschool and childcare.
And, while many were concerned about the need for affordable housing to maintain a workforce and accommodate younger families, most people want more than an acre of land to call home.
“People who move here really like their elbow room,” White said.
Another concern for people is change, with White’s saying respondents were split between wanting change and wanting the county to stay the same. She said among the group of people who left the area and later came back, they were happy to see more restaurants, stores and recreational opportunities, but did not like rising costs and were concerned about too many more people moving in. And while some respondents wanted to see more changes, others did not.
“Some feel change positive, others not,” White said. “That push/pull is really reflective in comments right down the middle. There’s people who want to see values of Park County to stay consistent, people who want to see it more open in the future.”
She said in a lot of ways, what residents want to remain key values in Park County haven’t changed since the last plan was finished in 1998.
People said they wanted to protect Western heritage, open lands, access to nature, wildlife, local community, rural land and agriculture.
“It hasn’t really changed in 20 years,” she said. “These are deeply embedded in the current plan.”
