Northwest College is planning for a fall 2021 semester that looks more like a normal, pre-COVID year. The school is planning to get rid of most COVID-19 restrictions on campus, though it will still use “proven risk mitigation strategies until the pandemic is over.”
“We’re looking forward to welcoming our students back to campus this summer and fall under our new plan,” said NWC interim president Lisa Watson. “Current health conditions will continue to be of the utmost importance and we will monitor conditions daily and adjust as needed for safety.”
With fewer COVID-19 infections and more people getting vaccinated, along with using new classroom furniture and technology to keep social distancing and “enhance the learning experience,” NWC plans to resume face-to-face instruction in all academic areas.
The college will also continue providing both in-person and distance-based customer service options to meet all customer needs so that students have the flexibility to access college resources both in-person and from afar.
“This last year has demanded a lot from our students, faculty and staff, and everyone has risen to the challenge with great success,” Watson said. “We will use the lessons we’ve learned to continue to fulfill our mission and deliver high-quality education.”
Since conditions may change in the future, NWC will continue to monitor the pandemic during the 2021-22 academic year and its Pandemic Response Plan allows for easy transition between various operational models in response.
The pandemic plan in effect since the middle of the spring 2020 semester protected the health and safety of students and employees and preserved the continuity of academic and social programming over the last year and a half, and kept COVID-19 infections on campus low.
Stay up to date on all NWC COVID-19 details at nwc.edu/covid-19.
To view summer and fall course offerings, visit nwc.edu/academics/schedule. Summer courses begin June 14, and fall classes start Sept. 1.
