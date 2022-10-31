A recently completed survey shows manysuccess stories, and some room for improvement, for the Park County Travel Council.
During a travel council board retreat on Oct. 17, Berkeley Young of travel industry research company Young Strategies presented the results of the DesinationNEXT survey, completed by the travel council in collaboration with the Wyoming Office of Tourism.
The survey helped identify strengths, weaknesses and priorities the board wants to focus on in its next strategic plan, PCTC Executive Director Ryan Hauck said.
“What the strategic plan will hit on is how to improve,” he said. “The survey shows us we’re doing a lot of things very well, but how do we address some of the areas where we’re a little weaker?”
The survey was completed by 53 respondents including government officials, tourism industry leaders and PCTC board members and staff, Hauck said.
The survey questions focused on two primary areas, Young said. The first was destination alignment, or how well the public, private and civic sectors are working together. The second was destination strength: a measurement of whether a community has the attractions and events needed to lure in tourists, and the infrastructure needed to support those tourists.
In both areas, Park County was found to be slightly “below average,” Young said. On a scale of one to five, Park County’s destination alignment was ranked at 3.46, compared to the industry average of 3.58, Young said. Park County had a destination strength of 3.27 compared to the industry average of 3.51, Young said.
Alignment
Young said a community’s destination alignment is judged on 12 specific factors including business, community and government support of destination marketing organizations like the travel council; workforce development; hospitality culture; funding support for marketing efforts; emergency preparedness; and economic development.
Of these factors, Park County scored lowest on workforce development with a score of just 2.24 on a scale of one to five. The county ranked particularly poorly on affordable workforce housing, public transportation, daycare services and health care options. Respondents also reported they did not feel there was adequate workforce in Park County for frontline hospitality jobs.
Hauck said the PCTC board was interested in being a part of the solution for these workforce development issues in the future.
“Not only did the board acknowledge there were staffing issues, but they were interested in helping solve that problem,” he said. “In the past, we have been a marketing-only organization, so for us to start diving into tourism-industry-related issues is a big step for us. We don’t know what that will look like yet, but the board is interested in having that conversation.”
Park County received a score between three and four on the other 11 destination alignment variables with the county scoring particularly well on economic development (3.93) and government support (3.92). Most respondents agreed the travel council played a critical role in long-term economic development, did a good job of measuring and tracking tourism industry performance, had the support of local government and industry and aligned its programs with governmental policies.
Strength
Young said a community’s destination strength is judged on 12 factors including attractions and experiences; arts and culture; dining, shopping and entertainment; outdoor recreation, conventions and meetings, events and festivals; sporting events; accommodations; transportation; accessibility; communication infrastructure; and health and safety.
Of these 12 factors, communication infrastructure (2.73), transportation (2.82), dining, shopping and entertainment (2.91) and accessibility (2.97) were the lowest rated in Park County.
In particular, responding stakeholders expressed concerns about a lack of diverse public transportation and air travel options in Park County. There were also concerns about the lack of dining and lodging options in the Meeteetse area.
Unsurprisingly, the county ranked highest in outdoor recreation (4.20) with responding stakeholders praising the community’s high-quality, year-round outdoor recreation experiences and its wide diversity of accessible hiking and biking trails, Young said.
The county also ranked well in health and safety with a score of 4.0. In particular, stakeholders pointed out the community had limited issues with homelessness and crime.
Hauck said he and Young will spend the next month compiling the survey results into a draft strategic plan to be presented to the travel council board at its Nov. 17 meeting. The board will then spend months fine-tuning the plan into something that meets the needs of the community, he said.
“The plan we present in November will be what Berkeley sees as priorities for our destination, but in the end, our board will decide what is best for Park County,” Hauck said. “Even though he’s a destination expert, our board is the expert on this community and what works best for us. So we hope that, by working together, we’ll come up with a good plan.”
Hauck said he hopes to have the travel council’s strategic plan completed by the start of the 2024 fiscal year in July 2023.
