Since the pandemic began, 79 Park County residents have died of COVID-19.
The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed the deaths of nine residents in October from the virus, all older county residents.
Three were residents of long-term care facilities, and six had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.
Three had no known health conditions that would have put them at higher risk. Seven were men, two women.
The release comes as cases have continued to plummet in the county, with 114 active lab confirmed and probable cases as of Tuesday, according to WDH.
Only five counties in the state have recorded more deaths from the virus than Park.
Vaccines
On Tuesday the CDC recommended the Pfizer vaccine in smaller doses for children ages 5-11.
