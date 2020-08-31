As active cases of COVID-19 in Park County drop into the single digits, the state department of health granted an exemption for the amount of spectators at Sweitzer Gymnasium.
The state also extended the current public health orders through Sept. 15.
The Cody School District was granted a sizeable exemption to the 250-person indoor gathering cap – 680 people can be in Sweitzer Gym as long as they wear a mask or are socially distanced. The gym can hold 2,227 people at full capacity.
Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin said early Monday morning only six county residents have active cases of the virus, three of those in Yellowstone National Park. There is one active case in Cody, one in Meeteetse and one temporary resident.
He lists 183 total cases of COVID-19 – including 14 probable cases and nine cases amongst temporary residents – with 177 recovered.
The state orders continue to allow outdoor gatherings of no more than 50% of venue capacity, with a maximum of 1,000 people as long as social distancing and increased sanitization measures are in place. Indoor gatherings in a confined space remain limited to 50 persons without restrictions and 250 persons if social distancing and sanitization measures are incorporated.
The public health restrictions that apply to restaurants, bars, gyms, performance spaces and personal care services also remain unchanged, as does a requirement that students in schools wear face coverings in situations where 6 feet of separation cannot be maintained. Specific exemptions are listed in the orders.
Over the past 14 days to last Thursday, Wyoming averaged 35 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day, compared to an average of 27 cases per day for the period of July 30-August 12. More than 104,000 tests have been completed by the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and private reference laboratories as of Aug. 27.
The Wyoming Department of Health and Gov. Mark Gordon continue to strongly recommend the use of face coverings in public settings where it is not possible or reasonable to stay physically apart. On Wyoming’s COVID-19 dashboard, the categories of number of new cases and new hospitalizations continue to be rated, “Concerning.”
(Amber Peabody contributed to this story.)
