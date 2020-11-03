With early voting and all 29 precincts reporting. A total of 16,797 people voted, more than in 2016.
Ballot measures
Park County 1% Optional Sales Tax
Yes: 39%
No: 61%
Renewal of Park County 4% Lodging Tax
Yes: 72%
No: 28%
Proposition to Allow Pari-Mutuel Wagering
Yes: 41%
No: 59%
Cody School Board
Stefanie Bell: 17.51%
Ryan Brown: 10.26%
Jessica Case: 12.68%
April Conaway: 5.76%
Tom Keegan: 12.6%
Tim Lasseter: 10.35%
Sheri Schutzman: 13.98%
Norm Sedig: 11.58%
Charles Yates: 4.81%
State House 50
Cindy Bennett (I): 22.02%
Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R): 77.62%
State House 28
John Winter (R): 86%
Levi Shinkle (D): 14%
President
Donald Trump (R): 77%
Joe Biden (D): 20%
Jo Jorgensen (L): 2%
Brock Pierce (I): 1%
U.S. Senate
Cynthia Lummis (R): 81%
Merav Ben David (D): 19%
U.S. House
Liz Cheney (R): 76%
Lynnette Grey Bull (D): 18%
Richard Brubaker (I): 3%
Jeff Haggit (I): 3%
Northwest College trustee (Cody)
Richard Jones: 30%
Tara Kuipers: 35%
Bob Newsome: 35%
Riverside Cemetery District Trustee
Greg Blankinsop: 15%
Tara Hart: 30%
Chan Richard: 29%
Gary Williams: 25%
West Park Hospital District
Frank Middleton: 43%
Glenn Nielson: 56%
