Northwest College has officially opened the application process in its presidential search, which will remain open until January 10, 2022. Applicants should complete the required online application and submit all documents through the College’s online system. The online application and required documents will be the only application information presented to the search committee. Candidates must have a master’s degree from a regionally accredited institution, and an earned doctorate is preferred.
Other required qualifications include:
A minimum of five years of significant, high-level, leadership experience comparable in scope with this position, plus progressive management responsibilities;
Proven abilities to lead institutional planning and generate public and private funding;
Records reflecting successful, engaging relationships with internal and external constituencies, including governmental entities; and
An understanding of, experience with, and commitment to the process and educational philosophy of a comprehensive community college.
A complete overview of the position, desired competencies and attributes, along with the application process and timeline may be found at nwc.edu/presidentialsearch.
The anticipated start date is July 1, 2022.
