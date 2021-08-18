The Cody Public Arts Committee has been busy as members work to place more art around town.
The latest public display was recently placed in its temporary home outside the Yellowstone Regional Airport terminal.
A large medallion made in the 1970s and donated by the Buffalo Bill Center of the West last year to the city includes the bust of Buffalo Bill. The committee determined it too prominent a piece to put anywhere but a prominent place where many people will be able to view and appreciate it.
“Once we got it put up, people were checking it out,” Mayor Matt Hall said. “People always look at art as a bit of a luxury, but when you have these public artist sculptures, it enhances the quality of life for people.”
Diane Ballard, city council representative to the committee, said the goal of the group is to utilize the artistic scene in the community to find and install art that both locals and visitors will enjoy.
The members recently revised their goals and mission statement and are focused on having more works displayed and gathering the funding necessary to do so.
“We’ve got the right players, some real expertise in the art community, but what we don’t have is funds,” Ballard said. “We’re getting creative with that. We’re looking at creating some cement bases for sculptures in good locations, then artists could loan us a piece for a year. We do not have the funds right now to outright purchase pieces.”
The committee also has a public survey out asking people what they would like to see in future public art. Ballard said the response so far has been encouraging.
And people who know the arts and how to raise funds so the committee can bring more art to town are ready to help out.
“I moved to Cody two years ago for its vibrant arts community, rich history and to direct local arts nonprofit By Western Hands,” committee member Kristen Fong said. “Although I have since repositioned myself as Wyoming Business Council’s Northwest Regional Director, I am thrilled that the Cody Public Arts Committee invited me to join their cause. I am eager to remain involved in the arts in the community I love and I am certain that the energy behind this committee will enrich residents’ and visitors’ experience of this beautiful place.
“I look forward to raising additional support for new projects and continuing to maintain our outdoor art with this wonderfully involved and caring group of individuals.”
Another key contributor is Rene Huge, who runs the Cody Country Art League. The child of artistic parents, she has also worked with the Park County Arts Council and is committed to doing even more to bring art to an already artistic town.
“I believe people always benefit with more art in their lives,” she said. “Art incites joy and curiosity, encourages discussion and wonder, not to mention adds color and happiness to a normal day. There are a myriad of ways to share art and creativity with even the most unsuspecting passerby through public art. Being able to participate in a process that helps make that happen in our community is an honor. I look forward to helping further the goals of the Cody Public Arts Committee and spreading the joy of art for everyone.”
