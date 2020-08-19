Sandy Newsome survived a tough challenge to hold onto her House District 24 seat in Tuesday’s Republican primary.
“It has been crazy,” she said upon hearing the results. “I’m honored that people elected me again, and I’m looking forward to the next two years.”
She won 49% (1,237 votes) of the vote to 35% (868) for former Hot Springs County clerk Nina Webber and 16% (404) for former Rep. Scott Court.
Newsome led heavily after early and absentee balloting, which accounted for the majority of all ballots cast. She led with 806 votes or 55%, with 383 (26%) for Webber going into Tuesday voting. Court had 218 early votes (14%).
Newsome said she was confident going into Tuesday and took the day off work, instead going horseback riding with a friend.
“I was off in the great outdoors,” she said.
Her husband, meanwhile, parked one of his German Unimog trucks near the Rec Center in what became a battle of dueling large trucks – Webber’s sign was affixed to a large military surplus vehicle.
Webber released a statement on her campaign Facebook page after the loss, congratulating the other three members of the local conservative ticket.
“A huge thank you to all who have supported my efforts in our fight for liberty against the far left,” she wrote. “Even though I do not move forward in this race we must never stop fighting.”
Newsome was first elected to represent House District 24 in 2018. She serves on the Travel, Recreation and Wildlife and Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs committees.
The election brought in a large degree of outside groups who supported both candidates, while the Newsome and Webber camps unveiled ads going after the record and credibility of the other in what became the most heated race in the area.
Newsome is a business owner in Cody. She and her husband, Bob, have been married 30 years and are former owners of Sunlight Sports, The Cody Theatre and Cowtown Candy.
House District 25
Rep. Dan Laursen (HD 25) swept aside the competition from write-in candidate Justine Larsen to win 73% of the vote and keep his Powell seat.
Log In
