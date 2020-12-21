image

Forward Cody is opening a coworking space early next year in the lobby of the Bank of the West building on Sheridan Avenue. The @theSquare coworking space was made possible through a partnership with building owners Mike and Scott Darby and TCT who donated the high-speed internet. The name comes from the Irma Square, the business name the Darby family came up with after purchasing the building. The plan is to open the space in January. For more information, call (307) 587-3136. (Courtesy photo)

