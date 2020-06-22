By a 73-25 margin, the Great American Outdoors Act passed the Senate last week without the Sen. Mike Enzi amendment. Park fees will remain the same for now, as funding for the bill will come from energy produced on federal lands.
Both Wyoming senators voted against the bill. The bill now moves to the House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.