The three Montana entrances to Yellowstone National Park opened Monday.
It was announced Thursday afternoon the openings would coincide with Montana Gov. Steve Bullock’s lifting of out-of-state travel restrictions that occurred the same day. With the opening, all five gates to the Park are now open.
Only day-use will be allowed in the Park for now, but Xanterra Travel Collection Spokesperson Rick Hoeninghausen said private cabins at Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel opened on Monday with “very limited availability.”
Yellowstone reported that limited overnight accommodations will be allowed later in June. Campgrounds, visitor centers and other facilities are still closed until health conditions allow for reopening.
The Park reopened after it was closed for 55 days, allowing access from Wyoming’s two gates outside Cody and Jackson on May 18.
“The Park entrances in Wyoming opened about two weeks ago, so it’s great that we’ve been able to work with the governor of Montana to safely restore access to the remaining entrances,” said U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt.
The entire Grand Loop Road will be open, excluding the segment between Canyon and Tower that will be closed for road construction.
The Beartooth Highway is now completely open as well, providing travelers direct access from Red Lodge to the Northeast Entrance in Cooke City.
Xanterra’s other cabins with private baths, campgrounds, take-out food service, gift shops and select tours and activities will begin on June 8. On Monday, the Terrace Grill at Mammoth Hot Springs and the Geyser Grill at Snow Lodge, located near Old Faithful, opened for take out dining.
It was also announced recently the Park has agreed to participate in a COVID-19 surveillance testing pilot project with Park County, Mon. Health officials have begun testing frontline employees and partners with 50 viral tests just this week.
Face coverings are recommended where social distancing is not possible in the Park. People who are sick are encouraged to stay home and not visit. The Centers for Disease Control has provided specific guidance on visiting parks and recreational facilities at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/visitors.html, while photos and posters showing responsible recreation and mitigation measures are available on the Park’s Flickr page at flickr.com/photos/yellowstonenps/albums/72157714489944438.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.