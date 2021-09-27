The family of Cody woman Danell Bennett have asked that anyone with information on her disappearance or her whereabouts come forward.
Bennett, 44, has been missing since Aug. 16.
Her truck was found at the Crystal Creek rest area in Big Horn County with all her personal belongings including her wallet left behind inside.
She has blue eyes, brown hair, stands five feet seven inches, and weighs around 155 pounds.
The Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the situation.
Anyone with information should contact Braxton Messick at (307) 250-7367 or Wendy Salazar (307) 272-4640.
