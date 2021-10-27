The “Ghost Cat of Chief Joseph” is home.
Powell residents Kit and Theresa Hicks will likely never know exactly how their kitten came to be on the top of the Chief Joseph Highway, but it hardly matters now as the cat is all theirs.
Ghost was a bit of a Facebook sensation in September. The elusive kitty was seen by many tourists and locals alike who were interested in talking about her whereabouts and how they could give her a home. Her silver and white coat gave the feline a mystique of intrigue and wonder.
Many attempts were made to capture Ghost and certain people didn’t help make her more trusting of humans.
“We were up there one day and some man was letting his two young boys throw rocks at her,” Kit Hicks said. “Then another time two kids were shooting nerf-type darts at her.”
But for every bad apple there was a bushel of better ones, as a small group of well-wishers came together to help Ghost. Kit Hicks said Cooke City resident Linda Harrington spent hours on top of the pass feeding the cat, while Nan and Brian O’Neill frequently checked in on the cat, fed and prayed for her.
Kit Hicks said Ellen Montross came up with a plan to catch Ghost that finally worked.
The Hickses spent five days and nights on top of the pass trying to catch the cat. With a trap provided by the Park County Animal Shelter, they put food in it on the fourth night to allow the cat to get used to the carrier. On the fifth night they tied a rope to the door and pulled it shut as soon as Ghost walked in.
They named her Ghost/Ghosty and allowed her to get accustomed to her new surroundings.
Less than a day after her capture, Theresa Hicks said she was already getting comfortable out of her cage, purring and meowing with ferocity.
“She meows, purrs and kneads us like crazy with her big feet,” Theresa Hicks said.
Kit Hicks said besides having worms and being a little underweight, the cat was doing fine when they took her in. It took her a short while to warm up to the Hickses’ dogs, but she said they’re now the best of friends.
It was determined Ghost is 4 ½ months old and weighs about 5 pounds. Kit Hicks said Ghost is very affectionate, routinely kneading and rubbing on them.
The Hickses have made a Facebook page dedicated to the cat, “Ghost Cat of Chief Joseph,” which already has 157 followers. Kit Hicks said their goal is to someday own a cat rescue.
“Not that we don’t now,” she joked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.