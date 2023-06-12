Despite the city of Cody’s fiscal year 2024 budget showing “unprecedented financial stability,” Chief Financial Officer Leslie Brumage recently argued for “continued caution” as the city deals with the end of federal funding, inflation, supply chain issues and employee retention.
Brumage shared that advice with the city council during its June 6 meeting, where it approved the first reading of an ordinance adopting the FY 2024 budget.
She said the city had received about $3.3 million in federal funding from the CARES act and ARPA funding over the last few years.
“That has provided opportunities for needed improvements and allowed us to save for future needs and capital improvements and technology replacements,” Brumage said. “We still have a need for continued caution, once the end of the federal Covid funding comes.
“We will no longer have this additional money to continue to rely on intergovernmental revenue sources as our main source of funding in the general fund.”
With inflation, supply chain delays, and employee recruitment and retention a “topic that has been a concern lately,” Brumage said, “we want to avoid creating an unstable financial plan.”
“These are things that we need to keep in mind as we move into future budget years,” she added.
Council members and city staff had spent four days in May hashing out the budget, which was “prepared in compliance with generally accepted accounting principles,” Brumage said.“It focused on a structurally balanced budget using conservative revenue estimates.”
Brumage highlighted a few aspects of the FY24 budget.
She said unspent capital project monies from fiscal year 2023 were carried into the FY24 budget.
The budget also set aside funds for future capital and technology needs, and included salary adjustments to keep the city’s pay plan market competitive, she said.
The budget supports public safety by “providing additional personnel and resources to support” the Cody Police Department, Brumage said.
“It supports the city council’s established priorities for the community, and it continues to fund the central city functions with no reduction in service levels,” she added.
But, adjustments were made to the originally proposed budget, including removing several projects — the Shoshone River Trail and the Rec Center Facility Plan and Parks Master Plan. These projects will, however, be considered for future budgets, Brumage said.
Another adjustment included lowering the electric rate increase from 4% to 3%, Brumage said.
And there are some budget appropriations the city expects to cancel upon receipt of grants, she added.
Currently, the city has several pending grants to fund an additional school resource officer, to continue the CSI science program at the middle school and to upgrade police body cameras, Brumage said.
She said some of the “notable” items in the budget were an additional $130,000 in property tax revenue expected for the fiscal year.
In addition, a 3% rate increase in solid waste, wastewater and electric utilities plus an 8% increase of the water rate were incorporated, Brumage said.
More funding for the Cody Auditorium Facility Plan, for the Park County Drug Court Supervised Treatment program and for Crisis Intervention Services was budgeted as well, Brumage said.
The city also planned for several “major” capital improvement projects, Brumage said.
“The city’s 10-year capital improvements plan contains $94 million worth of improvements, the largest portion of that being improvements in the general fund at $33 million,” she said.
The projects budgeted for FY24 include replacing the carpet and pool UV system at the Rec Center, updating the City Hall HVAC system, constructing a police vehicle/evidence building and installing mobile data terminals for police vehicles.
Other projects are the Lions Club picnic area, Mentock Park restroom upgrade, Big Horn Avenue/Freedom Street crossing, Cougar Avenue construction and overlay project, solid waste shop office remodel and 19th Street sewer line improvements, among others.
The city council will have to approve the ordinance for the budget two more times before it is officially adopted.
During the final reading on June 20, a public hearing will be held at City Hall, where the public can provide comments on the budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.