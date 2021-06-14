A Lovell woman may have her felony probation revoked for allegedly refusing to obey COVID-19 restrictions and letting her daughter kick an automated door off its track in April at Powell Valley Healthcare.
Kimberly Maxwell, 46, is accused of entering the hospital with her daughter Taelor Maxwell, 24, and becoming upset that they would not be granted immediate access due to COVID-19 screening protocols. At PVHC, visitors must use a phone and answer questions posed by staff to ensure they don’t have coronavirus symptoms before they enter the building.
“Taelor began prying the sliding doors apart,” Powell Police Officer Dustin Delbiaggio said
Upon entry to the lobby, the two women swore and loudly yelled at staff when they were told they still needed to be screened. Kim Maxwell was noted as being particularly upset and referred to COVID-19 as a “made up ... disease,” according to the affidavit.
Hospital staff said the women could be heard as far away as a back room of the emergency department.
According to the affidavit, Taelor Maxwell yelled to a staff member that she has 100,000 followers on the social media application TikTok, and would be posting a video taken of the staff to her account soon, while pointing her cell phone camera in their direction.
Taelor Maxwell only has 250 followers on the application.
On her social media TikTok account, Kim Maxwell claimed her daughter was hemorrhaging and pregnant during the incident, ultimately experiencing a miscarriage later on. The video appeared to show staff in a hospital setting.
When told they would need to complete the screening before receiving medical assistance, they began “yelling profanities once more” and Kim Maxwell extended her middle finger several inches from a staffer’s face.
The pair yelled a few more profanities at staff before Taelor Maxwell allegedly kicked the door on the way out, causing it to dislodge from its tracks.
Video surveillance confirmed that Taelor Maxwell pried the door open with her fingers. Although the video only showed one frame per every two seconds and missed the physical kicking of the door, the door can be seen in working condition before the mother and daughter left the hospital, but dislodged after.
A staff member followed them on their way out to get their vehicle’s identification, causing Kim Maxwell to put a paper bag over her license plate in an effort to hide her identity. Staff later identified Kim Maxwell in a photo lineup provided by Powell Police.
The hospital staff did not want to press charges against the women and it was determined no property damage was caused to the door. They said they called law enforcement so that the woman could be instructed to not act as they did again in the future.
“There was no damage to hospital property so there was no charge and the hospital workers didn’t want a charge filed,” Kim Maxwell’s public defender attorney Tim Blatt said.
Although Park County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield said Kim Maxwell would not likely have received a citation if this had been an isolated event, he said the fact she was on probation brings about a higher standard for her behavior.
This was the state’s second petition to revoke her probation, after the first petition was filed last July for an act of alleged theft occurring at Walmart.
“Mrs. Maxwell is doing whatever she feels like, whether it’s crime or anything else,” he said.
A third petition to revoke Kim Maxwell’s probation was also recently filed regarding accusations she stole a pack of Mountain Dew from the Maverik gas station in Powell on May 14, just weeks after pleading no contest to a prior theft. A hearing was held on this matter Wednesday.
“She’s not going to stop stealing,” Hatfield said. “What she is going to do is whatever she feels like. She is harming the business of local entities and refusing to comply with COVID-19 restrictions put in place for the health of the constituents.”
In 2017, Kim Maxwell was sentenced to one year in jail and five years supervised probation for spending $2,325 on a credit card at Walmart that was not authorized to her. She was found guilty for theft of property valued $1,000 or more and check fraud and was also assessed a 4-6 year suspended prison sentence.
In April 2020, Kim Maxwell was documented performing a similar act, but this time with an infant child in tow. Kim Maxwell was accused of stealing a total of $162.66 in merchandise. She pled no contest to this charge on the stand-alone offense, and was given a 180-day suspended jail sentence in circuit court. This charge has still not been addressed in district court as a probation violation.
When asked about the incident over the phone, Delbiaggio said Taelor Maxwell became agitated and raised her voice, accusing hospital staff of being “unprofessional” and lying about their claims. She claimed the hospital door was already broken and was unaware she had to follow COVID-19 procedures.
A warrant was put out for Kim Maxwell’s arrest and she turned herself into custody on May 19.
During a warrant hearing held on May 27, Judge Bill Simpson set her bond at $15,000 cash only despite the state only requesting $10,000.
“Your behavior in the community is what I see and it does trouble me,” Simpson told Kim Maxwell during the hearing. “I can’t ignore the allegations.”
Simpson said he would only consider modifying her bond if she would agree to wear a GPS monitoring device that would “effectively put you on house arrest,” he told Kim Maxwell.
She is scheduled for a Wednesday evidentiary hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.