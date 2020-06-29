Park County has 25 active confirmed cases of COVID-19 and they are spread throughout the county, county public health officer Dr. Aaron Billin said late Sunday.
“We suspect both clusters and community spread,” he added.
That includes a cluster of cases at Pahaska Tepee, and cases throughout the area, from Wapiti to Ralston, Powell, Cody and the Willwood area. One of the cases was a Powell County Road and Bridge Department worker.
None of the cases have been hospitalized. In total as of Sunday, the county has recorded 32 confirmed cases, five probable cases and seven recoveries. Park County has the second most confirmed cases in the Big Horn Basin behind Washakie County (34), which experienced five deaths, although most of the cases in the Worland area have since recovered.
“The recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Park County have largely been among the young and healthy,” Billin said. “This mirrors the trend currently seen across Wyoming and in some parts of the U.S. This is because as restrictions are relaxed, the young and healthy are venturing out to gatherings, often without masks or social distancing.”
Young, healthy people have low risk and thus generally don’t need to be hospitalized, Billin said.
“Increased hospitalizations are expected to lag a week behind and increased deaths lag a couple of weeks behind increased cases statewide – after the young and health have passed it on to those at risk,” he said.
The number of cases rose quickly last week when they began appearing not tied to previous clusters. Billin said Thursday night the most recent cases had no discernible connection to other cases.
“Park County is now the hot spot in the Big Horn Basin and is on the way to surpass Washakie County for the most cases,” he said. “This may affect someone you know. We have seen outbreaks in other counties that slow only when county residents realize that there are consequences to their actions.”
The latest cases provided a bigger possibility of community spread, which the county had so far managed to mostly contain, as a number of the other recent cases are confined to a group of oil field workers with minimal community contact, Billin said.
“This is going to get worse before it gets better,” he said. “When a positive case is identified, the epidemiologists at the Wyoming Department of Health begin contact tracing as soon as possible by phone interviews. The effort is focused on determining the close contacts of the positive case.”
According to the Wyoming Department of Health, close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of an individual with infectious SARS-CoV-2 for at least 10 minutes. Individuals who had close contact with symptomatic, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patients while they were symptomatic or in the 48 hours prior to symptom onset must quarantine for 14 days after their last contact with the infectious individual.
Quarantine is also required for individuals with close contact with a person with asymptomatic COVID-19 infection during the 48 hours prior to specimen collection through the end of their isolation period.
All close contacts should be tested for SARS-CoV-2 infection as soon as possible after their exposure has been identified. Asymptomatic contacts when tested may need to be tested again if they develop symptoms.
Contacts who test negative for SARS-CoV-2 infection must still quarantine for 14 days after last exposure.
Curbside testing
• Powell Valley Clinic has a self-administered nasal swab collected and processed in-house at the lab the same day for $20, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Urgent Care at the Cathcart Building in Cody has a nasopharyngeal swab for $25, Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-11 a.m. and must be sent to the State Health Lab in Cheyenne to be processed.
(Leo Wolfson contributed to this report)
