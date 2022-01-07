After an Associated Press story said a record 20 wolves from Yellowstone had been killed so far this season in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, environmental groups are asking Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and the National Park Service to issue an emergency listing of wolves under the Endangered Species Act.
According to the story, all of the wolves were shot by hunters legally outside the Park in the last couple of months, 16 in Montana and two each in Wyoming and Idaho.
In Wyoming, that total is well below what was approved as the harvest number for this year by the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission.
Yellowstone wolves in the northern range spend an estimated 5% of the time outside the park, usually in late fall. For over a decade, the state of Montana limited the number of wolves taken from Montana wolf management units 313 (Gardiner) and 316 (Cooke City), which are immediately adjacent to the Park’s northern boundary. Ninety-eight percent of wolves in Montana are outside units 313 and 316. Recent changes to the state’s hunting and trapping lifted restrictions within these units making Yellowstone’s wolf population in the northern range extremely vulnerable.
Montana has also authorized baiting from private property. Over 33% of the boundary Yellowstone shares with Montana is within one mile of private property where baiting is now permissible.
Wyoming hunting regulations haven’t changed aside from allowing a small increase in the number of wolves to be hunted in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem this season over last due to an increase in population numbers.
“We are aware Idaho and Montana wolf populations are growing and remain far above minimums,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a fall press conference. “And populations in Wyoming have continued to exceed all minimum requirements.”
Park officials said in a statement to AP that the deaths mark “a significant setback for the species’ long-term viability and for wolf research.”
One pack – the Phantom Lake Pack – is now considered “eliminated” after most or all of its members were killed over a two-month span beginning in October, according to the Park.
An estimated 94 wolves remain in Yellowstone, the AP reported. But with months to go in Montana’s hunting season – and wolf trapping season just getting underway – Park officials said they expect more wolves to die after roaming from Yellowstone, where hunting is prohibited.
However, that population doesn’t account for all of the wolves in the region. There are also documented cases of wolves ranging far from the Park to other areas of Wyoming and even to Colorado.
The groups asking for the emergency listing include Animal Wellness Action, the Idaho Conservation League and ZooMontana. They called on National Park Service Director Charles Sams to work with Haaland to issue an emergency listing of wolves under the Endangered Species Act
“These states have allowed their fear of wolves to influence our hunting laws,” said Jeff Ewalt, executive director of ZooMontana in Billings. “Whether it’s because of popular fairy tales that villainize wolves, or an ingrained aversion to top predators, we don’t treat wolves the same way we would treat other creatures. Simply put, we must rely on wolves to keep the environment and its biodiversity safe and healthy across the Mountain West.”
(Associated Press contributed to this report)
