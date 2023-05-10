The City of Cody is expecting a 7.3% decrease in revenue as well as a 10.8% decrease in expenditures in fiscal year 2024, according to its proposed budget, which the City Council will be discussing during four days of budget work sessions in May.

Dewey Vanderhoff
Dewey Vanderhoff

What about all the federal pandemic dole money that came and went these past 3 years ?

