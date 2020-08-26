Just under 1% of people using Cody's sewers are showing signs of COVID-19 according to the city's most recent wastewater sewage tests.
Wastewater samples are collected twice weekly and tested at the Wyoming Department of Health Laboratory in Cheyenne. Dr. Aaron Billin, Park County Public Health Officer, said estimates from the samples are that .8 percent of people using the Cody sewer system are shedding the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Nearly 10,000 people live in Cody, although not all use the city sewer system. However, in the midst of the summer tourist season those results could also include tourists staying in town.
Those results come while Park County maintains a low level of active cases. Out of 178 total cases in the county (including 19 temporary residents and 14 probable cases), Billin said 165 have recovered, leaving just 13 active cases. Cody has six active cases and Powell has five. Cody has had 69 total cases, the most of any location in the county, and added three cases in the last week.
The rate of tests that come back positive in Park County continues to be positive, with just 2.4% coming back positive and 3% for Wyoming.
