A lack of use is leading Cody Regional Health to change its drive-thru testing times.
The hospital’s drive-thru testing site at Stampede Park is reducing its Tuesday and Thursday hours. The new operating times are 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
“We are slowly working with our team to bring them back to our main campuses for patient care,” said chief clinical officer Keith Ungrund via release. “We are thankful Walgreens is now offering drive-thru testing and the state continues to provide free Vault Health tests for residents. This has taken a major burden off of our labor forces.”
The walk-in respiratory clinic hours are not changing as part of this. The hours for the respiratory clinic are still Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Park County Public Health is also reminding residents they can still get a free COVID-19 test from the state. Wyoming residents can order the test through Vault Health. Fees will be waived after the shipping address is entered.
The Vault tests are an oral swab test taken during a teleheath appointment with a Vault provider before being shipped to the company. Tests can be ordered at vaulthealth.com/covid.
