A pickleball court complex is currently being constructed next to the Rec Center,
The complex will have six courts, which will be fenced and have windscreens to protect players, according to a press release from the City of Cody’s Parks, Recreation and Public Facilities Department.
The courts will be constructed with a post-tensioned concrete system, which will require less repair and maintenance costs, according to the release.
Doug Weedin, chairman of The Cody Recreation Foundation, hopes the courts will be completed by the end of September, but that will depend on possible construction delays.
An outdoor complex has been a long time coming for the pickleball community and The Cody Recreation Foundation, which have been working with the city to determine the site, develop plans and find a contractor.
“For about the last 10 years, we have received a consistent request that Cody’s Parks and Recreation Department build outdoor pickleball courts,” the press release said.
Constructing the courts adjacent to the Rec Center was the city’s idea but was welcomed by the pickleball community.
“We thought it was a great idea because it just provides a lot of continuity, and a lot of the amenities that you need are already built there,” Weedin said. “So if people want to play inside or outside, they have those options without traveling across town.”
Without permanent courts, the pickleball community had to improvise where they played. Lines were painted on the basketball courts at the Rec Center to allow them to play inside, or lines were taped or painted on the Cody Middle School tennis courts and at Glendale Park to allow them to play outside.
“But when you play outdoors, you have to bring the nets, set them up and take them back with you when you’re done,” Weedin said. “It’s a bit more inconvenient than having permanent courts.”
Playing at these locations has also become difficult because the middle school and high school tennis teams have first priority at the middle school tennis complex, the press release said.
The Cody Recreation Foundation has been one of the main driving forces behind the project, helping to raise over $500,000 so far.
The three largest donors to the project include the Shoshone Recreation District, Park County Parks and Recreation, and the Paul Stock Foundation. The pickleball community itself has raised between $60,000 and $70,000, Weedin said.
And, the pickleball community, which got its start in Cody around 15 years ago, is excited to finally have their own courts.
“It’s a dream come true,” said Peter Okada, the U.S. pickleball ambassador for this area. “We are so excited, and we can’t believe it has finally happened. Now, we can play anytime we want.”
Weedin made sure the pickleball community was kept informed of the status of the project.
“They know these efforts have been going on,” Weedin said. “But once they actually saw work starting on the site, then everybody got a bit more excited and wanted to know when they were going to be done.”
Weedin hopes that the new courts will impact the larger community as well.
“It’s going to provide a form of recreation that is fun, exciting [and] healthy for you,” Weedin said. “We’ll have pickleball tournaments which will bring people into the area ... [and] they’ll need lodging and will patronize our restaurants and shops.”
“So we hope [the complex] does its part in enhancing the local economy as well,” Weedin added. “But more than that ... it’s another form of recreation that makes living in Cody better than many other places.”
Okada concurred.
“It’s a really exciting game for the young and old,” he said. “It’s a way to socialize and have fun and get exercise.”
The pickleball community anticipates there will be additional costs required for this project, so The Cody Recreation Foundation is trying to raise an additional $40,000.
For more information or to donate to the project, contact The Cody Recreation Foundation at (307) 527-3493.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.