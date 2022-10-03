The Park County Planning and Zoning office is moving from the big picture to the smaller picture in the next round of public comments for the county land use plan project.
“At this point, we know at a high level what the people want for development in Park County, but the next phase of the project is to learn what they want in the 12 individual planning areas that make up the county,” Park County Planning and Zoning Director Joy Hill said. “The question has now shifted from ‘What do you want Park County to look like as a whole?’ to ‘What do you want your neighborhood to look like?’”
The county is currently divided into 12 separate planning areas based on geography, Hill said. These areas include Clark, Cody local, Cody/Powell rural, lower South Fork, Meeteetse local, middle South Fork, North Fork, Powell, Sage Creek, Sunlight, upper Clarks Fork and upper South Fork.
Those planning areas are not only geographically separate, but also their residents may have diverse opinions on how to best conserve and develop their land, Hill said, and that’s what the next round of public comments will reveal.
“While there are certain concepts I think everybody in Park County can agree on, we also realize there is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all solution,” she said. “For example, maybe the rest of the county cares about conserving open space and Sage Creek doesn’t. Or maybe the rest of the county wants to allow tourism, but North Fork doesn’t want that focus. Those are both rhetorical examples, but that’s the sort of thing we want to learn through this next round of public comment.”
Over the next week, the planning office will hold six, separate public comment meetings, and an additional Zoom meeting is scheduled for Oct. 12 at 5:30 p.m. Beginning Oct. 7, the planning office will also be collecting public comment through an online survey available on the Plan Park County website.
“We really want everyone to take that survey, especially those who live outside of the cities and in the rural areas,” Hill said. “While it is important to have feedback from people who live in the cities, we really encourage the other segments of the population to participate, as they’re the ones that are most likely to be impacted by these changes.
“The rules and regulations are going to change based on this input, and if people don’t tell us what they want, they’re probably not going to get it.”
The newest round of public meetings is just part of the work associated with the development of a new land use plan. Earlier this summer, public comment was collected from residents about their general wishes for land use across the whole county, Hill said.
“We learned what people value and what they’re concerned about,” she said. “We learned they value open space and the aesthetics of Park County, but they are also concerned about new technologies, like wind and solar energy, and how we might handle those. Most importantly, people were concerned about drinking water and irrigation water, and how development may impact those resources.”
While the county land use plan should be reviewed every five years, the current plan has not been updated since 1998, Hill said.
In February 2022, the county commissioners approved hiring Denver consultant Clarion Associates LLC for up to $299,900 to help the county develop a new plan. The updated land use plan will reflect the current needs, population and pressures existing in the county that were not present when the current plan was completed, Hill said.
Hill said she expects the draft land use plan to be released for public comment in late winter or early spring of 2023, and the goal is to adopt a final plan by late spring or early summer of 2023.
In the meantime, the planning office is already looking ahead to the next phase of the project, Hill said. During their Sept. 20 meeting, the commissioners voted to open the bidding process to begin searching for a company to update the county’s land use regulations once the plan is completed.
For more information on the upcoming planning meetings, or to participate in the online survey, visit parkcounty-wy.gov/PlanParkCounty/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.