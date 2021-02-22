The numbers are in, and the vaccination rate is starting to look pretty good. According to a report penned by Cody Regional Health CEO Doug McMillan, nearly 19% of the Park County population has received at least their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
As of Feb. 18, more than 5,500 people in the county have received at least their first vaccine dose, ranking fifth among all counties in the state, the report said. Just under 2,400 people have received their second dose, or roughly 8% of the county population.
McMillan also said in the report the rate at which the hospital is receiving vaccines has also increased in February, going up 30% in the last month.
This news comes at a time when cases of COVID-19 in the county have dropped precipitously. As of Sunday night, Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin reported 27 active cases in Park County with two hospitalizations. McMillan said there is “no question” vaccinations have helped lower the numbers of patients in the hospital.
“We’d all like the vaccine to come in quicker so it can go out faster and get into the arms of those anxiously awaiting it,” McMillan said. “As more vaccines get out, it’s just going to help [our hospitalized numbers] even more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.