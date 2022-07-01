Lee Ann Reiter, a candidate running for Cody City Council Ward 3, was born in Pennsylvania, but decided to move to Cody in 1981 after spending the summer here on an engineering internship.
“I fell in love with it,” Reiter said. “I moved back when I was 21 years old and have been here ever since.”
Reiter graduated from Penn State University with an engineering degree. She recently retired after working 40 years in the oil industry.
For years, Reiter thought about running for city council, but never found the right time because of her full-time job and extracurricular activities.
Now that she is retired, working part-time as a substitute teacher in the Cody School District, she said she has the time to devote to Cody.
“The city has given me so much, and I’m willing to give back,” Reiter said.
One of Reiter’s goals is to maintain Cody’s growth to preserve Cody’s Western lifestyle.
“Our Western lifestyle really underscores our success and it’s what drives our tourist industry,” Reiter said. “I’m interested in preserving that and I believe in growth, but it has to be very measured and very thought out.”
Reiter is opposed to the growth that is being ushered in by people from outside Wyoming.
“I don’t want to see us lose our identity,” Reiter said. “It’s important for us as a community to stay tight knit and to make sure we maintain our Western way of life.”
Reiter wants to dive into the specifics on any new type of development that’s proposed.
“All sides of a story need to be investigated and heard,” Reiter said. “I would want to fully understand all sides of the subject and make sure that I’m properly representing the constituents in Ward 3 and what they want to see.”
Another of Reiter’s goals is to maintain a well-run organization in City Hall.
“I’m ready to roll up my sleeves [and] dig into the budget [and] dig into how we’re handling things,” Reiter said.
Reiter believes she is qualified for city council.
“I have 39 years of large project management success [and] quite a bit of time volunteering in the Cody community,” Reiter said.
She added that one of her strongest points is that she’s a good leader.
“I’m a people person,” Reiter said. “And I’m willing to go to work for you.”
