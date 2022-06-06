Recent CYAIR communications were the victim of an email account compromise, according to a Monday news release. Federal, state, and local authorities are carrying out an investigation of this cyber-crime. More information will be made available as the facts are verified.
Cody Yellowstone Air is the non-profit committee responsible for raising funds to supply minimum revenue guarantees for airline service to YRA.
