Jessica Erin Reesy, 39, of Cody, was recently charged with causing $14,000 worth of damage to a City of Cody power box, which she hit while allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol on April 1.
The offense of property destruction and defacement of $1,000 or more is a felony punishable by imprisonment for no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both. Driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment of no more than six months, a fine of no more than $750 or both.
According to an email city finance officer Leslie Brumage sent to police, the repairs to the power box, including buying additional parts and the labor, would cost over $14,000.
On April 1 around 1:42 a.m., Sgt. Juston Wead of the Cody Police Department responded to 8th Street where a single motor vehicle crash had occurred.
“As I arrived on scene ... I observed a freshly damaged power box on the west side of the 1000 block of 8th Street,” Wead wrote in the affidavit. “I followed a trail of vehicle debris to a black 2012 Chevrolet 1500 pickup.”
According to Cody Police Officer Jeremy Traverse’s investigation report, parts of the power box were strewn across 8th Street while the vehicle had airbag deployment as well as damage to the front grill, passenger headlight and entire passenger side body. The front passenger side tire was flat also.
Reesy told Wead she had been driving to her boyfriend’s home up the North Fork when the crash occurred, and said she had been reaching for her phone when she crashed.
One witness to the accident allegedly witnessed Reesy driving up the median lane for the entire length of Sheridan Avenue before the crash.
This witness was on her way to pick up someone at the Silver Dollar Bar and, while at the bar, noticed the power went out.
“When she went around the corner at Sheridan Avenue and 8th Street, she observed the power box had been hit,” Wead wrote in the affidavit.
Traverse wrote in the investigation report that Reesy had tried to leave the scene.
“The tire marks and distance of travel lead me to believe that Reesy was traveling faster than what is reasonably prudent for the road conditions and also attempted to leave the scene of the crash by backing up and traveling further down 8th Street away from the initial crash site,” Traverse wrote.
As Reesy was being treated in the ambulance, Wead entered and “immediately detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage,” the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, Reesy’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.23%.
“Reesy was having a difficult time telling me what happened, as her thought process appeared slowed,” Wead wrote in the affidavit. “Reesy’s speech was slowed and slurred.”
Wead asked Reesy how much she had had to drink that night.
“I asked ‘quite a bit?’ [and] Reesy said ‘yes, at my house I did,’” Wead wrote in the affidavit.
Upon her inability to perform the walk-and-turn sobriety test, Wead placed Reesy under arrest.
Reesy was released from the Park County Detention Center on her own recognizance on Oct. 5 and has been ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing in Park County Circuit Court on Oct. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.