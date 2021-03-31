Less than a year after an air ambulance service stopped serving Cody customers after a state ruling, the House and Senate both passed a bill that would allow the service to avoid regulations that caused the departure.
Rep. Sandy Newsome (R-Cody), who was attacked last year in the GOP primary over the matter, was one of the representatives voting for the bill which would reclassify air ambulance services. Currently, they are classified as an insurance company and thus are required to provide disability insurance, according to a ruling last year by the Wyoming Department of Insurance.
“I believe that this bill addresses the challenges that the companies listed as problematic,” Newsome said. “I will not venture to guess if these private companies will reactivate their membership programs.”
The bill amends the definition of disability insurance; specifying that the regulation of air ambulance membership organizations and their memberships and plans is not insurance.
After passing both chambers, the bill stalled late last week on a House concurrence vote after a bill regulating the service in North Dakota was struck down by the 8th District Court. The bill is now in joint committee.
