The reckless endangerment charge against Wapiti resident and Republican National Committeewoman Nina Webber has been dismissed and can not be filed against her again in Park County.
Webber was charged with reckless endangerment in November of last year, stemming from an elk hunting incident on property near the North Fork Highway, after a Wapiti resident reported bullets were whizzing by his house.
Park County Circuit Court Judge Joey Darrah signed the order dismissing the charges May 17, after Park County and Prosecuting Attorney Brian Skoric filed a motion May 16, saying the “state would be unable to prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Skoric wrote in the motion that even after having “reviewed all the facts and evidence in the matter, including significant facts and evidence obtained after the citation date,” the state would still be unable to prove Webber committed reckless endangerment.
Darrah dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning the state cannot refile reckless endangerment charges against Webber.
In a press release, Webber said, “now that this charge has been dismissed with prejudice, I would like to make some statements about the truth of the matter.”
Webber had been advised by her counsel, Timothy Blatt, not to comment on the case while it was pending, the release said.
Webber said when it came to the Nov. 30, 2022, elk hunt, “to this day, there exists no evidence of any ‘whistling bullets.’”
In a second press release, Blatt said after gathering additional information that “law enforcement was not aware of,” it “clearly established that Ms. Webber did not cause any bullets to fly over nearby private property.”
Of the 10 people on the hunt that day, “I was the only one selected for a citation from the Sheriff’s Office despite the fact that I had fired 45 minutes after the initial complaints, and no complaints were associated with my shots,” Webber said in the release.
Webber said the North Fork game warden had witnessed the morning’s hunt and “indicated there was no wrongdoing,” the press release said.
When Webber pleaded not guilty to the charge in January, Park County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield said Webber’s handling of her firearm during the hunt had made the investigating officer “nervous,” according to previous Enterprise reporting.
Hatfield continued, saying when Deputy Clayton Creel of the Park County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Webber, “her lack of firearm safety was evident” and that “she flagged him with her rifle,” previous Enterprise reporting said.
However, Webber said in her release, “due to an overzealous young deputy who submitted an incomplete investigation coupled with an outgoing sheriff who opposed my political views as a conservative Republican, I was the only one cited.”
She also said she was the “victim of a political hit job” by virtue of being the Republican National Committeewoman for Wyoming, the press release said.
“These types of ‘lawfare’ tactics are designed to hurt and damage my reputation and credibility as an elected official,” Webber said, adding her position as committeewoman “caused me to be singled out by law enforcement.”
She is currently consulting an attorney regarding civil action she could take, the release said.
But, Webber said she was “pleased” with Skoric and Darrah, and thanks “everyone who stood by me while I fought these allegations.”
(5) comments
Nina Webber was on a routine elk hunt on November 30. She had hunted that hayfield and the surrounding Logan Mountain areas for over six years. Some of the hunters she hunts with are neighbors and townsfolk who have hunted that field for over 25 years. The landowner welcomes elk hunters. Nina Webber shot at an elk and her bullets went into the middle of the field. And Nina Webber shot 45 minutes after the ranch hands reported the alleged "magic bullets".
The deputy failed in his report to even provide a timeline. He failed to interview the other hunters who witnessed Nina all morning long. Nina's blind was 1350 yards from where the alleged "magic bullets" went over one of the tenate houses. The hayfield in question is in a "bowl" with four sides. For a bullet to have rose out of that bowl, cleared the highway, then accelerated up over a grove of 30 feet high cottonwoods in front of the tenate house and then descended back down to six feet and "whiz" (their term) over one of the ranch hand's wife's head is truly a "magic bullet". Never has such a "magic bullet" been "witnessed" since that "magic" Kennedy bullet that to this day has never been explained.
Nina Webber hired a ballistics expert and he walked the hayfield with her and took measurements (he had killed several elk in that field as well over the years) and he laughed out loud at the possibility of any bullet getting out of that field unless the shooter was holding the rifle's muzzle 60 degrees in the air! On that day the hunters were not shooting "flying elk", but elk down in the bottom of that bowl. The roadway alone is 12+ feet up in the air over the field!
Again, this was a "political hit job" as the citation was not issued until a week after the "alleged magic bullets" and made by an outgoing sheriff who many had witnessed as bullying not only Nina (and making a huge deal out of endorsing Nina's liberal opponent), but other hunters who have hunted with us for years (the former sheriff was hauled in front of the Park County COP and told to stop bullying and making inaccurate comments about the Executive Board of the GOP). He cited only Nina out of ten people in the field that day. The only resident conveniently enough...
It has been open season on conservative Republicans like Nina and she was a convenient target. The story is not over yet...
I would like to know when the other person running against Nina will be making her public apology for using this incident in her campaign? I won't hold my breath, nor will I vote for her…ever.
I will exercise my 1st amendment right of calling out the other person that used their 1st Amendment right stating Nina's 2nd Amendment "wrongs". Unless they were an actual witness to what transpired that day they really shouldn't be accusing a person of abusing 2nd amendment rights, especially after charges were dismissed with prejudice. But as typical for those with TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) they would rather hate anyone with different thoughts and find everyone with a different political stance guilty regardless of facts or truth!
Ah, yes...laws for thee, just not for me! And of course they'll play the "victim" card
The deputy's accusation of Nina "pointing" a rifle at him is completely inaccurate as the rifle was slung over her shoulder. The man she was hunting with at the time said in a statement that she never pointed a rifle at that deputy. In fact, the deputy wrote in his "investigative" report (I use that term loosely) that the rifle was unloaded and the bolt was open. There were many, many inaccuracies in this deputy's report of that hunt - the hunters were misquoted and he didn't talk to everyone in the field that day. No timeline was established (the very first item that should be documented in any crime case) and that made Nina look guilty. I could go on and on. Total railroad job. Political hit job. This story is not over yet. Nina was falsely cited by an outgoing sheriff who opposes her politically. That's outrageous, but then it's "open season" on conservative Republicans these days. Hardly any news cycle goes that does not have false accusations against a conservative elected official. It was Nina's turn to be "bull in the ring", but she beat them and they are now eating a big cold dish of gamy crow. Poetic justice. The truth always wins out.
Just a hunch on my part but I'll exercise my 1st Amendments rights towards her 2nd Amendment wrongs : - just because there was not enough of a bulletproof case to prosecute ( pun intended ) doesn't mean she didn't do it ...
We'll never know because members of national Republican Party leadership no longer believe in telling the truth or the facts, besides never accepting blame or taking responsibility for egregious actions. It's how they roll. The Trump Syndrome.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.