This year may not be offering the snow start to the season Sleeping Giant Ski Area owner Nick Piazza was hoping for, but he said the mountain is still moving full steam ahead in preparation for the upcoming season.
“I’m not going to lie, it’s been frustrating,” he said. “It is what it is.”
Last week, Sleeping Giant pushed back its planned opening date from Dec. 4 to Dec. 17 due to lack of natural snowfall and cold temperatures needed to make snow. Although nearby Red Lodge Mountain Resort was able to open with a few runs on Nov. 26, that mountain is located a few thousand feet higher than Sleeping Giant.
Piazza said by pushing back opening day by two weeks, it will ensure the mountain can offer solid riding conditions when it does open. Although the hill was already open at this point last year, it was operating with a very thin base layer with rocks exposed in numerous spots.
Piazza said the mountain was able to make snow on 3-4 nights earlier this year, but that snow mostly melted away. On one recent night, his snowmakers waited on standby all night for temperatures to get cold enough, only to be taunted by Mother Nature as temperatures actually increased through the night.
“Any issues we have now would be instantly resolved by a couple feet of snow,” Piazza said.
Unfortunately, the mountain received less snow than Cody in the most recent snowfall, and was not making snow as of Monday morning, despite temperatures being well below freezing. Forecasts for this week are predicting overnight lows well below freezing for the next week.
Piazza said he is optimistic the late start to winter will be followed with a correspondingly late finish.
“Last season, we had some of our best conditions in March,” he said.
Sleeping Giant recently held a few season’s pass pick up events to drum up excitement for the year. Piazza said the community has shown great support so far, with the current season’s pass revenue roughly matching last year’s total balance.
“About 40% of our revenue came in December last year,” he said.
He also said day ticket and gift card sales have been strong.
New goods and support
Piazza said the mountain will operate Friday-Sunday this year with night skiing on Fridays and Saturdays from 4-7 p.m.. This fall, he added 30 new lights for night riding, and said many of these lights were installed above the terrain park, allowing for better visibility to perform freestyle maneuvers.
A fleet of 16 new snow bikes was also purchased, which Piazza said will be available to rent by early January.
Piazza also purchased $5,000 in new holiday lights and a few Christmas trees will be on display during the holidays.
Due to the lack of snow, Piazza said the mountain will likely only open the lower mountain terrain and offer no tubing to start.
The mountain is also unveiling a new ride-share mobile app in an effort to reduce pollution, foster community interaction and encourage designated driving. The app will allow users to see who is driving up to the mountain near them, and coordinate a carpool with them. Piazza said Sleeping Giant will receive no financial benefit from this program and will leave it up to the ride sharers to determine monetary compensation amongst themselves. He hopes to launch the app by the start of the new year.
He also said the ski busses will operate as usual this year.
Piazza also said the one silver lining to this year’s late start to winter, is that it gave his staff an extended period to find employees and his mountain crews to perform all their preseason training.
“Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than to be smart,” he said.
Piazza said the mountain is currently looking for candidates to serve as the mountain’s Santa Claus during the holidays.
“If you see me dressed up in a Santa Claus costume you’ll know we’ve failed with those efforts,” he said with a laugh.
What’s coming up?
Piazza said the mountain plans to be open every day throughout the holiday break, except for Christmas and New Year’s days.
On New Year’s Eve, there will be festivities held at the mountain similar to last year, with night skiing, live music and a ball-drop from the zipline.
The mountain recently unveiled its junior program details for the season.
The Shoshone snowboard and ski freestyle team will practice every Saturday from Jan. 8-March 12. Cost to participate is $300 per child. This program is for children ages 10-18.
The Absaroka Ski Association Youth Racing Program will run from Jan. 8-March 5 and also costs $300 but includes a $40 drop-in option. This program is for children ages 6-18.
Neither of these program costs include lunch, lift tickets or rental costs.
More entry-level lesson programs are available through the Little Giants, Flying Squirrels, and Giant Shredders programs, which will run from Jan. 8-Feb. 26.
Full day adult lift tickets are $59, while juniors are $46 and children and seniors are $25. Children five-and-under can ski for free. Reduced-rate options are also available for half-day tickets, night riding and tubing.
Although these rates are about $6-25 cheaper than Red Lodge, there are bigger mountains in the region offering similar prices to Sleeping Giant.
See Skisg.com to purchase online or to learn more.
