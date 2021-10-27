Powell resident Matthew Thomas needed inpatient addiction recovery treatment last year, but said he couldn’t find a single place in Wyoming that was not based on income or the type of insurance he had for admittance.
Thomas did find a year-long facility in Arkansas called Renewal Ranch that served his needs, but the experience got him to thinking, what would it take to bring a facility like this here?
“I would like to base this program off that model and give back what was given to me,” he said.
Thomas is pushing for a faith-based residential treatment facility in Park County. He said this facility would be 100% financially supported by churches, local businesses, and charitable donors in order to provide residents a place they can attend for free for a year.
Thomas will be hosting a meeting about the prospective facility at 5 p.m. Saturday at Grace Point Church. His vision for a faith-based residential addiction recovery ministry in Park County will be discussed and also provide his testimony to God’s work in restoring lives and families.
