GILLETTE (WNE) – A 64-year-old Campbell County man is out $150,000 from scams involving transactions that masqueraded as federal debt relief programs.
He told Campbell County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday that the suspects sent bad checks for him to deposit and asked for the cash to be sent to different locations throughout the country, as a tax payment on the relief payouts.
A significant portion of the $150,000 lost in the scam was converted into and sent as Bitcoin, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
Deputies contacted the FBI for help on the case. Some of the money sent through Bitcoin may be retrievable, Reynolds said.
The investigation continues.
