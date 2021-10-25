Layla Bradley had one life motto: Live life like there’s no tomorrow.
“And she did,” said her mother Janet Reed-Bradley.
Bradley, a Powell resident, suffered a medical emergency and died while on assignment at a fire in the Inyo National Forest in California on Oct. 11. The cause of her death is still unknown. She was 29-years-old.
“Until we get the autopsy back we won’t know,” her sister, Sierra Bradley-Warfel, said.
She said her sister, who had been sick with what seemed to be a minor unknown illness, was found unresponsive at their base camp by her roommates who tried to revive her.
Bradley was working as a member of a wildland fire engine crew from Dragon Fighters Inc., a Clark-based company that operates under contract with the U.S. Forest Service. Since 2018 she had been a wildland fighter.
“She was just totally into it,” said Bradley-Warfel.
Mike Specht, owner of Dragon Fighters, said Bradley had a special persona and he considered her family. When he was very sick, she came and changed his bandages.
“That’s not something just a co-worker does,” he said. “She was really caring.”
Bradley’s grandfather was also a firefighter and her strong personality made her a perfect fit for the job, Specht and her family said. On the job she proved a woman could fight fires as well as any man, a fact she had been proving her whole life no matter what she pursued.
“She has always been one of the guys. She grew up playing baseball with them, so she finally found something she could do that in and something that was outdoors, which she loved,” Bradley-Warfel said.
Specht said Bradley had been quickly rising through the ranks of wildland fighters, becoming an engine boss and deployed for about 95 days this past summer, working on some of the biggest fire incidents in the country. He credited the structure mitigation work and the training she administered to other employees for making a real difference not only in the firefighting world but also in society.
“A lot of people’s homes and businesses were saved because of her efforts,” he said.
Specht and Reed-Bradley said they’ve been receiving messages from people across the country about the impact Bradley made on them, many from people they’ve never met. It was the first employee Specht has had pass away, he said.
“It’s kind of been tough,” he said.
Bradley-Warfel said her sister enjoyed the on-the-go nature of the job, getting to see many different parts of the western United States.
“She loved getting in a car and traveling,” Reed-Bradley said.
She said her daughter’s life revolved around her job, a dedication Bradley’s girlfriend Victoria Zupko verified.
“There wasn’t a single thing she would put before fire,” she said. “It gave her a purpose.”
Zupko and Bradley had been together since 2019 and discussed getting married, Zupko said.
“When we realized her dad was really sick we were going to get someone to marry us, take them out to her parents’ house so that her dad could be there,” she said.
Bradley had an adventurous spirit, rock climbing, skiing and traveling in her spare time. She was also very close with her father Burt Bradley, who passed away in January 2021.
“It’s been a rough year,” Reed-Bradley said.
She said her daughter considered the fox to be her spirit animal. Wherever she went on a fire, Bradley would send her sister a picture of a fox. The day after she died, the family saw a red fox running across Reed-Bradley’s yard.
“I don’t think I’ve ever (seen one) in 35 years,” she said.
Her sister said she had suffered smoke inhalation and hit her head two weeks before the accident, but Specht said the cause of Bradley’s death is still unknown because of the backlog of COVID-19 and fire issues the small staff at the Inyo has to deal with. Reed-Bradley said she had tested negative for the virus and was vaccinated. Specht said he spoke with her over the phone just two hours before her passing.
“The waiting (to find out) is hard,” Reed-Bradley said. “Everybody is really helpful, but nobody has any answers.”
Her family is requesting that for those who so desire, to make gifts in Bradley’s name to Wildland Firefighter Foundation, wffoundation.org.
