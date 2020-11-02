Wyoming’s Washington D.C. delegation praised the administration of Donald Trump this week for delisting the gray wolf in the lower 48 states.
They said it was due in part to the successful work of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho in managing the species since 2017.
“President Trump’s administration is taking bold action to help both states and wildlife,” said U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, Chairman of the Committee on Environment and Public Works. “The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has determined the gray wolf has recovered enough to be delisted in the lower 48 states.
“We have seen firsthand in Wyoming how a state is fully capable of managing gray wolf populations. Since 2017, the wolf has been delisted in our state. Wyoming has proven that states, not Washington, are in the best position to manage the gray wolf.”
On May 1, 2017, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service issued a final rule to remove the gray wolf in Wyoming from the endangered species list, ending a legal battle that began in 2012. The final ruling came not long before the state briefly was able to manage grizzly bears at the state level.
Environmental groups blasted the decision on gray wolves.
“We should be putting much more effort into coexistence with wolves, working to ensure that populations in the lower 48 are thriving and are able to play out their ecological role balancing our natural systems, instead of stripping critical protections still needed for their full recovery,” said Bonnie Rice, Sierra Club senior campaign representative. “The science is clear that to protect our communities and prevent future pandemics, we need to be doing more to protect nature and wildlife, not less.”
Gray wolves are managed by Wyoming Game and Fish and in most of the state are listed as a predator, meaning they can be killed without a license. In a region around Yellowstone – Cody is on the edge of this region – wolves can only be hunted with a license.
(1) comment
Lets see so wolves prevent pandemics, hmm????
