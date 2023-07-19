07192023-outages-SD.jpg
Public Works Director Phillip Bowman speaks to the Cody City Council on July 18, 2023.

 Stephen Dow

From May 1 through July 18, the number of electrical outages in Cody has doubled compared to historic averages, with a total of 14 outages occurring in that time frame, the city’s Public Works Director Phillip Bowman said.

