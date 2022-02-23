Efforts by the University of Wyoming and the state’s community colleges to support Wyoming’s second-largest economic sector are taking a big step forward with the opening of the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation, Tourism and Hospitality Initiative.
A kickoff ceremony for the WORTH Initiative is scheduled March 2, at 11 a.m. at UW. The public is invited to attend, and a livestream will be available at uwyo.zoom.us/j/95538879260#success.
