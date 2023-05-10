John D. Shaw, financial advisor with Legacy Financial Partners, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services LLC in Worland, was recognized as one of “Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams” in the country.
