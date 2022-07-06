Kelly Tamblyn, a candidate for Cody City Council Ward 2, was born and raised in Cody.
“My family homesteaded here,” she said. “[And]my kids have grown up here.”
This is Tamblyn’s first time running for public office, but she’s been thinking about running for city council for years because of a concern for several issues.
“The main thing is I want to make sure that people can still see Cody as a place where they can live and not just visit,” Tamblyn said.
Tamblyn is curious about how the city council works with other agencies to accomplish goals.
“Case in point, a Big Horn Avenue stoplight,” she said. “There are several different agencies involved in that ... and it’s taking a really long time.”
Big Horn Avenue is an issue the candidate would like to tackle.
“It’s very difficult for kids to get across that street, and it’s dangerous,” Tamblyn said.
She also wants to look into upgrading bathroom facilities at parks and review Rec Center fees.
But, essential to Tamblyn’s bid for office is her vision for Cody’s future.
“I appreciate the growth ... but I want to make sure that people can still thrive here without having to depend on tourism,” she said.
With Covid and Yellowstone National Park’s nine day closing due to flooding, Tamblyn said it’s apparent that Cody can’t rely on tourism to keep it going.
“There are towns all over Wyoming that do not have Yellowstone Park that are doing just fine,” Tamblyn said. “It would benefit us to look into some of the other towns and see what they are doing.”
As to qualifications, Tamblyn will bring a lifetime of experience working in fast food, hotels and gas stations as a young adult, working on boards and policy councils, and working at the Park County Library in Cody for roughly 10 years.
“[These jobs] have given me a unique insight on some of the different types of needs in the community,” Tamblyn said.
If elected, she would like things to be more transparent for the public, and she’d like to improve community involvement.
“The city council members need to be more visible, reachable and make an effort to get the information out to their constituents,” Tamblyn said.
Tamblyn is running unopposed, after Gabe Maier withdrew from the Ward 2 race on June 27.
