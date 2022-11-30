Cody Regional Health is once again rethinking its hospitalist employment model after two years of contracting with Sound Physicians Group of Tacoma, Wash.
During a special board meeting Nov. 16, the West Park Hospital District board voted unanimously to open hiring for three hospitalist positions.
Cody Regional Health has not yet terminated its contract with Sound, which is currently set to expire in June 2023, CRH CEO Doug McMillan said. Rather, the hospital is simply evaluating other possibilities.
McMillan said he was dissatisfied with Sound’s inability to provide the hospitalist services it promised to Cody Regional Health when the contract began in 2020.
“Sound has been actively recruiting for the past several months for a hospitalist, a physician hospitalist medical director and a hospitalist APP (advanced practice provider) without success,” McMillan said. “We have decided we would like to move forward ourselves and give candidates an opportunity to work for Cody Regional Health directly versus (being contract workers for) Sound … just because of their inability to fill the positions.”
In addition to difficulty in hiring the in-person hospitalists, Sound has displayed a lack of consistency with tele-medicine hospitalist services during the night shift, said chief clinical officer Keith Ungrund. Under Sound, hospitalists no longer work in the hospital on the night shift, providing care through video chat in the evenings while being on call for in-person critical care if needed.
“There has not been a consistency with the tele-hospitalists they provide, which is what they proposed in the beginning, only having a few that would rotate,” Ungrund said. “That isn’t what has happened. We have some that are really good, and some that aren’t as engaged as the others. Having multiple tele-hospitalists — sometimes in the same night — is not what we signed on for.”
The ultimate goal of CRH’s hiring process is to move away from tele-medicine to a model where advanced practice providers offer in-person care during the evenings, McMillan said. He added that he has already identified a potential front-runner for one of the open positions: a family practice doctor currently in residency in Billings.
McMillan said he and his team will return to the board in the coming months with a recommendation for how to proceed if the contract with Sound terminates. That proposal could include renewing the Sound contract, contracting with another third-party provider or bringing the program back in-house based on how the hospitalist search goes, he said.
A hospitalist is an in-patient physician who works exclusively in a hospital. CRH moved to the contract with Sound in 2020 because, at the time, the cost of providing in-person physician services throughout the night became difficult to justify with a low daily occupancy rate in the hospital, McMillan told the Enterprise in 2020.
Although the services provided through Sound have been inconsistent, the contract saved the hospital half a million dollars during the early days of the Covid pandemic, when Cody Regional Health had to make substantial financial cuts, according to previous Enterprise reporting.
