Winter weather is continuing to delay resumption of the downtown roadwork project.
On Friday Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost said the start would be pushed from Monday to March 1 due to current weather and road conditions. There will be unrestricted traffic through the project until then.
Weather conditions and forecast will be reviewed next week.
The work was already delayed once due to the extreme cold. When resumed, crews will continue work along the Greybull Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.