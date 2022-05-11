A $2.66 million pavement improvement project is slated to begin May 19 on WYO 120 south of Cody.
The project begins at milepost 51.75 at the northern town limit of Meeteetse and extends north 6.2 miles to milepost 57.93 at the Lower Greybull River Road.
The work consists of rotomilling one inch of asphalt pavement, paving an inch of asphalt pavement leveling and a 2-inch pavement overlay, chip sealing, minor slope flattening and other items.
Prime contractor is McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland.
“The contractor is tentatively scheduled to begin work May 19 with slope flattening and other work,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation Resident Engineer Todd Frost of Cody. “Paving is tentatively scheduled for the end of June depending on weather with chip sealing to follow.”
Frost said motorists should expect a paved surface and delays of up to 20 minutes during the project.
“Traffic will be controlled with a pilot vehicle during working hours. Expect a reduced speed limit of 45 mph,” he said.
All work, with the exception of reclamation, is required to be complete by Aug. 31. Contract completion date is Oct. 31.
This project represents the final section of roadway improvements between Meeteetse and Cody. Rehabilitation of WY120 between Cody and Meeteetse started in 2018.
